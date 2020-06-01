Reaction pours in as Pat Dye, legendary Auburn coach, dies at 80

“I never played with a greater football player than Pat Dye. He was the ultimate teammate, and I loved the guy. He had so many assets as a player: quick, creative, as great of a competitor as I ever played with. He was instinctive as all great players are. He just simply would not be denied. He loved the physical contact, he liked to mix it up. This is a tough day for me. I’ve lost a lot of teammates in recent years, but this one really hurts. I’ve lost one of the best friends I have ever had.”