Quiet & seasonable start to the week ahead of a major warm up!

The upper-level jet stream will move to the north creating a ridging pattern for the middle of the week. In short that just means that we are going to get really hot and the humidity will return as well. High temperatures by the end of the week will likely settle into the upper 80s and low 90s. There will be a few storm chances by the end of the week, but nothing to significant or widespread. Today is also the first day of Hurricane Season which runs June 1st through November 30th. NOAA’s forecast this year is for an above-normal Hurricane Season regarding storms and major hurricanes. It will be something to focus on as we get into the summer months!