New coronavirus guidelines for high school athletic practices

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As of June 1, Alabama public schools have the go ahead from Gov. Ivey to reopen for summer activities, as long as coronavirus guidelines are followed.
However, just because they can, doesn’t mean they are. Many school districts in the Tennessee Valley have decided to wait another week before reopening campuses.
Once districts do reopen, there are new guidelines from the Alabama High School Athletic Association that coaches and players will have to follow.
Everyday of summer workouts and practices will start with COVID-19 screening for athletes, coaches and anyone else involved.
On top of that, teams will need to split into groups of at most 13. The guidelines state every groups can be at most one coach to every 12 players.
In these groups, people need to be at least 6 feet apart at all time. If that is not possible, everyone needs to wear a face mask.
Wiping down equipment is important too, everything from footballs, to pads and weights needs to be wiped down in between use to try and limit any possible spread of COVID-19.
For more on the new guidelines check out the AHSAA website.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.