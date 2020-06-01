Metal barricades go up at Alabama Capitol complex

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Metal barricades were unloaded from trucks and placed around the Alabama State Capitol complex Monday afternoon.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to requests for the reasoning behind the partitions and a spokesperson said “ALEA is tasked with protecting state employees and state property. We requested barricades, and the City of Montgomery put them out.”
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has since called a 6 p.m. news conference though no details were released about what the mayor will discuss.
The state capitol, often the site of various protests, saw a gathering over the weekend. That event was, like many around the nation, a protest of the death of Minnesota resident George Floyd.
The capitol protest was peaceful in nature. The same can’t be said of some others, including events in the Birmingham area that ended with store windows being knocked out, some looting, and the destruction of statues in a city park.
The violence has put many cities on edge. Birmingham is now under a state of emergency and a curfew is in place.
“Regretfully, the natural anger and frustration of Mr. Floyd’s death has now spread to our state and what started out as peaceful protests in some of our cities yesterday afternoon turned ugly last night,” Gov. Kay Ivey said.
Ivey said Monday that she has authorized Adjutant General Sheryl Gordon to activate up to 1,000 members of the Alabama National Guard authorization, if needed.
