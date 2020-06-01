Man’s body recovered following Lauderdale county house fire

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The state fire marshal has stepped in to help investigate a deadly house fire in Lauderdale county according to our news partners at The Times Daily.
At 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Lauderdale county officers received a call from a Huntsville woman saying she had received a notification via her home’s security system. Upon viewing the remote camera, the woman witnessed her ex-husband entering the house.
The home was on fire soon after, and Zip City and Underwood-Petersville volunteer departments responded to the call.
“The first deputy on the scene secured the roadway,” said Sheriff Rick Singleton.
“In a situation like this the fire department was on scene but was staging. We didn’t know where the (man) was.”
Singleton said vehicles owned by the man were on the property.
"The house is a total loss," Singleton said when contacted later that afternoon. He said officials were waiting for firefighters to "cool the house down. We're going on the theory that he's inside the house. We think he's still on the property."
A body was discovered at approximately 6:35 p.m. The man has not been identified.
The house is in a quiet neighborhood with well maintained brick homes and lawns. Some people had parked their vehicles and were sitting quietly nearby while others who lived next door or across the street watched from their homes.
