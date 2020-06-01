LMPD Chief: 1 dead after LMPD officers, National Guard shot at while attempting to disperse crowd

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was shot and killed after shots were fired toward Louisville Metro Police Department officers and National Guard members while trying to disperse a crowd following protests, LMPD said Monday.
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said National Guard and LMPD officers were moved to Dino’s Food Mart, located at 26th Street and Broadway, around 12:15 a.m. Monday.
Conrad said as officers and soldiers cleared the lot, they were fired upon and both LMPD and members of the National Guard returned fire.
A man who was shot died. His name has not been released.
“I think it is very clear that many people do not trust police," Conrad said. “That is an issue that we are going to have to work on and work through for a long time.”
Conrad said several people of interest are being questioned.
Gov. Andy Beshear released the following statement Monday morning and said he authorized the Kentucky State Police to investigate the shooting: “Last night at around 12 a.m., it is our understanding that the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) and the Kentucky National Guard were dispatched to 26th and Broadway. While working to disperse a crowd, LMPD and the Kentucky National Guard were fired upon. LMPD and the Kentucky National Guard returned fire resulting in a death. Given the seriousness of the situation, I have authorized the Kentucky State Police to independently investigate the event.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.