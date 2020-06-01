Law enforcement respond to looting threats at Target in Decatur

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Target stores are temporarily closing some of their locations.
Pictures circulated on Facebook Sunday night showing windows being boarded up at the Target store in Decatur.
Target and CVS are temporarily closing some stores, including some that were damaged during protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.
Minneapolis-based Target closed 105 stores in 10 states.
They aren't saying how it chose which stores to close, only that they are focused on the safety of their employees.
WAFF 48 talked to Morgan County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Mike Swafford, who tells us they take all threats seriously especially en light of what’s taking place in our country.
“I want to clarify what target decided to do was part of their national policy from their CEO just because of what’s happened in other cities again.What happened locally is what we think is somebody having fun but we take that stuff seriously," said Swafford.
Target hasn’t said how long they will remain closed.
Employees will be able to work at Target locations that remain open.
