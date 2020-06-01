Huntsville Police Department hosting school supply drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police need your help to make sure children have school supplies for the next school year.
Officers are hosting a school supply drive for Huntsville City Schools students.
Lt. Michael Johnson with HPD says you can find a supply list for students on the school district’s website.
Johnson is urging anyone who is able to buy supplies to do their part to help children in need in our community.
“We want the public to take in mind that the pandemic really has affected economically a lot of families, families in need especially, in our community this year. And these school supplies can really help the children when they get back to school this year,” Johnson said.
You can purchase supplies anywhere and drop them off at any police precinct in Huntsville during business hours.
The supply drive ends on July 30.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.