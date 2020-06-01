Huntsville chiropractor faces drug trafficking charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A local chiropractor is facing drug trafficking charges after an arrest late in May.
Dr. Chad Mathey, age 48, is facing charges related to the trafficking of marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and other drugs. Mathey was booked at 10:47 p.m. on May 21.
Additionally, Jovonia Mathey was arrested on similar charges at 11:13 p.m. on the same evening.
Both were listed as released on bond as of May 22.
Chad Mathey is listed as the founding chiropractor at this Huntsville practice.
