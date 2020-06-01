Hundreds protest peacefully in downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Huntsville Monday afternoon to protest the death of George Floyd and stand in solidarity with the black community.
People of every color, religion, background were there showing their solidarity and speaking out against injustice.
Many protesters were wearing black., There were dozens of signs reading “Black Lives Matter" and “I can’t breathe” among other statements.
Organizers, supporters and even local lawmakers spoke at the beginning of the protest. They say protesting peacefully is the way to make change, and they say it’s working.
Several people said this protest feels different. They say it feels like a tipping point for our country.
One organizer said he can feel the change and feel the impact people across the country are makin.
“I think that this is our chance to see some change for all of these people. I’m sorry this had to happen over such a cause of horribleness, but it is time for change and it’s time for something to happen. This needs to stop, all the injustice. I really think by this protesting we can make a difference,” said Adeline Heeney.
So far, the protest has been peaceful.
Again, the organizers say they just want to raise awareness and stand in solidarity with George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.
Protestors plan to march across downtown Huntsville for the rest of the afternoon.
