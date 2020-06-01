Higher Education Partnership encourages college students to complete census

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Census offers a very important opportunity for all residents of our state to be counted. This especially includes our college students.
Higher Education Partnership wants college and university students to know how best to be counted in the 2020 Census.
Gordon Stone, Executive Director of the Higher Education Partnership said, “The onset of COVID-19 has created a sense of confusion for many students; therefore, the Higher Education Partnership is launching a campaign to provide information to clarify the importance of the census. The campaign encourages students who live off campus to be sure they are counted. Even though many students have moved home with their parents, if they regularly live in an off-campus apartment or house in their college town, they should complete a census form for that residence.”
More details can be found at https://www.census.gov/library/fact-sheets/2020/dec/counting-college-students.html.
