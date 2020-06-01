Guntersville mayor named president of Alabama League of Municipalities

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Guntersville Mayor Leigh Dollar is now president of the Alabama League of Municipalities.
Dollar’s appointment follows Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks’ resignation from that position last month. Marks’ resignation took effect Monday.
Dollar, who served as the league’s vice president, was moved into the vacant position pending a formal vote of the membership in late July.
Officials say Dollar is the fifth female president in the league’s 85-year history.
Dollar also serves on the board of directors for the Alabama Municipal Funding Corporation (AMFund), an entity created by the League in 2006 to assist Alabama’s municipalities with refinancing existing debt and funding local projects and purchases through cost-effective financing.
She has completed the League’s Basic and Advanced Certified Municipal Official (CMO) programs and is currently working on her CMO Emeritus designation, which is awarded to officials who have acquired a minimum of 120 credit hours of continuing CMO education through a series of one-day programs designed especially for mayors and council members who voluntarily wish to receive formal training in municipal government.
The Alabama League of Municipalities explains more about Dollar’s training on its Facebook page.
