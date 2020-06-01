Getting hotter & more humid this week

A few more clouds will move in overnight resulting in slightly warmer overnight temperatures, lows will be in the low to middle 60s by daybreak Tuesday.
Mostly sunny skies are expected again on Tuesday with more humidity and high temperatures in the middle 80s, a few very isolated rain showers could develop into the late afternoon.
This quiet and dry stretch of weather will continue through the week with hotter air moving in by Wednesday, high temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Higher dew points and moisture settle in by Thursday with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms looking likely for Thursday afternoon. Friday will also be hot with highs near 90 and isolated thunderstorms.
The weekend is looking hot for now with highs in the lower 90s, the pattern looks mainly dry for the time being.
