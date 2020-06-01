Florence City Schools announces K-6 virtual school program

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence City Schools has created a virtual school program for kindergarten through sixth grade.
The announcement comes on the heels of the spring semester’s distance learning amid the COVID-19 school closure.
Florence City Schools already has the Florence Virtual School for grades seven through 12 that was started in August 2013.
Superintendent Jimmy Shaw said this kindergarten through sixth grade edition will offer those students a similar virtual experience. Much like the existing program, the K-6 Virtual School will utilize Florence teaching staff and one-to-one device initiative. This approach is to afford virtual school students the opportunity to engage in their own learning experience while also maintaining the support of local instructors and school system.
“Florence City Schools conducted a parent survey this past Spring during the height of distance learning,” said Shaw. “Within the parent feedback, FCS saw an interest in expansion of Virtual School into elementary and intermediate grades. Florence City Schools is embracing this opportunity to meet the needs of our students, parents and community.”
The Florence City Schools K-6 and 7-12 Virtual School programs are tuition-free. Participation is strictly voluntary and subject to program guidelines implemented by Florence City Schools.
For more information on the FCS K-6 Virtual School program and to fill-out an interest survey, visit the website at www.florencek12.org/virtual.
