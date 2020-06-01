Crews working to remove Confederate monument in Birmingham’s Linn Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Soon after a 7 p.m. curfew went into effect in the city of Birmingham Monday night, demolition crews arrived at the Confederate monument in Linn Park and began work to remove the more than 100 year old structure.
Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, city officials told WBRC that the removal will take a while as a professional demolition crew is on site working to determine the best way to bring the monument down.
This comes about 24 hours after protesters in the park damaged and attempted to bring the monument down themselves. That protest was in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last Monday while in the custody of police.
Just before the crews arrived, there were a few people who stayed out past the curfew of 7 p.m. They were asked to disperse by police. Those who did not were soon arrested.
No additional details are currently available, but we’ll update you once we know more.
