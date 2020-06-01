Legendary Auburn coach Pat Dye dies

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Legendary and beloved Auburn coach Pat Dye died Monday, June 1. He was 80.
Dye had recently been hospitalized with kidney issues and had tested positive for COVID-19.
A former Auburn player confirmed the news to WBRC FOX6.
Pat Dye won a lot of football games as head coach at Auburn University, however maybe his biggest contribution to the school was as Athletics Director bringing the Iron bowl to the Plains in 1989.
It was a pivotal moment in Auburn football and the culmination of a great run for the Tigers under the leadership of Dye.
In 12 seasons at Auburn Dye won 99 games, including four SEC championships.
He coached such players as Bo Jackson and Tracy Rocker on his way to becoming the third winningest coach in Auburn history.
Dye a former all-American college player at Georgia in the late 1950’s started his coaching career as an assistant at Alabama before earning his first head coaching tenure at East Carolina then onto Wyoming for a season before taking over the helm at Auburn in 1981 until 1992.
To honor Dye Auburn officials later named the playing surface at Jordan-Hare Stadium Pat Dye Field. Dye was also inducted into the college football hall of fame in 2005. Dye remained close to Auburn even in retirement.
Once an Auburn man always an Auburn man.
Governor Ivey shared the following statement:
“I am saddened to hear of the passing of Coach Pat Dye -- a great man, coach and member of the Auburn family. Not only was he a phenomenal football coach, but an even better person. For years, I have known Pat personally and have always valued his friendship and colorful commentary. He had great takes on both football and life. Coach Dye truly embodied the Auburn spirit. He will be missed not only by the Auburn family, but the entire state of Alabama. War Eagle, Coach. Your life and legacy lives on.”
