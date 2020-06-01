2 arrested, guns drawn, smoke deployed at downtown Huntsville protest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The George Floyd protest in downtown Huntsville remained peaceful most of the day, but things briefly escalated after it got dark.
Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray said two people have been arrested. One of those people had a gun, which are prohibited at public demonstrations. The charges are not yet known.
McMurray said at some point, two guns were drawn on law enforcement. No shots were fired.
Police lined the street near Big Spring Park but did not physically engage with the protesters.
They deployed two smoke canisters to disperse the crowd. The second one, which also contained some type of chemical, was used after the protesters did not move, McMurray said.
The scene settled down around 8 p.m.
WAFF 48 News gathering more information.
