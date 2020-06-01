2 arrested in Decatur gas station robbery

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police arrested two robbery suspects over the weekend.
Police say the Busy Bee gas station on 19th Avenue was robbed on May 25. Officers say the victim was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects.
The victim was struck in the head with a handgun during the robbery, according to police.
Through the course of the investigation, Larri Jonealius Brown was identified as a suspect. A suspect vehicle description was also obtained.
On May 30, Decatur officers initiated a vehicle stop on the vehicle. The driver was identified as Wjon Joe’l Leach.
Leach was developed as an additional suspect in the case. Leach was charged with first-degree robbery and booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
On the same date, a warrant for Brown’s arrest was obtained for first-degree robbery. Brown was found on the same date and taken into custody. He was booked into the county jail on a $50,000 bond.
