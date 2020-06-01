Alabama’s AG says he may pursue new civil complaint over Confederate monument in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Monday he will perform the duties assigned to him and pursue a new civil complaint against the City of Birmingham in response to attempts to remove the Confederate monument in Linn Park.
Marshall issued the following statement:
“The Alabama Monuments Preservation Act provides a singular avenue for enforcement — the filing of a civil complaint in pursuit of a fine, which the Alabama Supreme Court has determined to be a one-time assessment of $25,000. The Act authorizes no additional relief.
“Should the City of Birmingham proceed with the removal of the monument in question, based upon multiple conversations I have had today, city leaders understand I will perform the duties assigned to me by the Act to pursue a new civil complaint against the City.
“In the aftermath of last night’s violent outbreak, I have offered the City of Birmingham the support and resources of my office to restore peace to the City.”
Sunday night a group of protesters damaged and tried to destroy and pull down the 115-year-old Confederate Soldiers and Sailors monument in Birmingham’s Linn Park.
Some people were successful in pulling down a statue of Charles Linn, also in the park.
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said the city will pursue options for removing the monument safely and with no further damage, possibly even putting it in a museum.
Vandals also damaged the Hugo L. Black United States Courthouse and Robert S. Vance Federal Building and United States Courthouse a what started as a peaceful protest grew out of hand.
U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town, FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, Jr. and United States Marshal Marty Keely today release the following statement:
“Those who cause any damage to federal property have committed a federal crime and will be prosecuted in a federal court. We have zero tolerance for those who incite, organize, encourage, or engage in civil unrest, violence, and destructive behavior anywhere in the Northern District of Alabama. And make no mistake, we will bring those individuals to justice who do.”
At 10:15 p.m. Sunday night Birmingham police told protesters in Linn Park they had 15 minutes to leave the area.
Some started to move. But as the crowd left, some of the protesters shattered doors , threw rocks and burned a flag off 20th Street.
The officers gave the order to move a few minutes after protesters started a fire near a building in Linn Park. They also shattered at least one window at one of the buildings.
The protesters defaced the Confederate monument, chipped away part of the concrete and pulled the wooden barrier off the base.
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin came to the park to ask protesters to stand down.
The damage started about an hour after the 'Birmingham, the World is Watching” rally to serve as example of non-violent protest against the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.