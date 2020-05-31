UAH tennis team hosting fundraiser to save program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The UAH hockey program was able to be saved, thanks to fans and alumni donating money, now the tennis program is hoping for the same generosity.
UAH Men’s and Women’s tennis was cut more than a week ago by UAH administration. UAH Athletic Director Dr. Cade Smith said the decision was made in light of long-term budget implications partially brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
UAH Tennis Coach Paul Thomson said the program attracts students from across the country and benefits the community.
To save the team, they need to raise $150,000 by June 5.
He is hoping to raise more money to save the program by holding a fundraiser.
On Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the team is hosting a fundraiser for Old Town Beer Exchange, hoping to raise the needed funds.
“The thing with these students athletes is that they come and a lot the ones, even back to the 80′s, they’re still here in Huntsville,” Thompson said. “They’re nurses, teachers, architects and engineers and they’re working and giving back to the city of Huntsville and Madison County.”
Already, some $40,000 has been raised to help save UAH tennis. If you want to help you can donate to the gofundme.
