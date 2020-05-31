UA President releases statement on nationwide unrest following death of George Floyd

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - President of the University of Alabama Stuart Bell released the following statement Sunday regarding the university’s stance on inclusivity and racial equality:
"Dear UA Community,
Today my heart is heavy as I reflect on recent tragedies, deaths and incidents of racialized violence across our country. The death of George Floyd is just the latest example of the challenges that our nation faces and a somber reminder of the disproportionate impact such actions have on so many members of our community.
At The University of Alabama our core principles include fostering a culture of inclusivity and respect for every member of our community, whether we are together in Tuscaloosa or engaging virtually throughout the world. Bias, violence and acts of hate contradict those values. As a community, we must remain united in our resolve to address such injustices in meaningful ways. Our University, preparing some of the brightest minds in the country for leadership in an increasingly diverse and global society, must be a beacon of hope, equality, and inclusivity.
Please remember there are a variety of campus resources available to support you, including the Employee Assistance Program, Student Care and Well-Being, the University’s Counseling Center, the UA Title IX Office and the University of Alabama Police Department. In addition, in the coming days and months, our Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will be continuing its series “Come Sit at My Table,” an opportunity to share and learn about a number of issues related to diversity.
As president, I pledge to continue promoting a safe and respectful environment for every member of our campus community, and to support those who are particular targets of hate and racism. At UA, we will continue to do more and be better because of the efforts and kindness of our incredible students, faculty and staff. Remember, we are Still Tide Together."
