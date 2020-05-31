Sunshiny Sunday | Heat and humidity cranking up through the week

High pressure is going to keep things calm once again as we wrap up the weekend. It is another quiet start to the day with temperatures starting out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Expect sunshine and lower humidity once again. Highs will peak into the lower 80s. Winds will flow out of the north at 5-15 mph.
The first half of next week will be calm and sunny. An impressive warm up is on the way as highs make a comeback into the upper 80s. By the middle of the week, 90s are possible.
Humidity will creep back up through the week as the wind direction shifts southerly. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible at the wend of the week. Next weekend looks to be hot with highs in the lower 90s paired with isolated rain chances.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.