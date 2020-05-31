Holmes Avenue to close on weekends for outdoor dining space

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As coronavirus restrictions begin to ease, you might be looking for more opportunities to get outside, and the City of Huntsville is trying to help with that.
Every Friday and Saturday in June, part of Holmes Avenue between Jefferson Street and Spraggins Street will be closed from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. so restaurants can have more outdoor seating.
This not only provides opportunities for Huntsville residents to socialize at a distance, but it also helps businesses serve more people in light of their current dine-in capacities.
Musicians will also perform during the outings.
