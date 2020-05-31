Havoc hosting curbside sale

Havoc hosting curbside sale
Havoc curbside sale
By Eric Graves | May 31, 2020 at 8:12 AM CDT - Updated May 31 at 8:12 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Havoc are having it’s annual end-of-season curbside sale on June 4 and 5 from Noon to 6 p.m.

Havoc coaches and staff will be on site to help with the sale.

New and used equipment including sticks, pants, helmets, gloves and workout gear will be for sale.

There will be discounts on merchandise like t-shirts, sweatshirts and signed pucks and helmets.

The sale will be out in front of the Propst Arena. Staff will wear masks and social distancing will be practiced.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.