Havoc hosting curbside sale

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Havoc are having it’s annual end-of-season curbside sale on June 4 and 5 from Noon to 6 p.m.
Havoc coaches and staff will be on site to help with the sale.
New and used equipment including sticks, pants, helmets, gloves and workout gear will be for sale.
There will be discounts on merchandise like t-shirts, sweatshirts and signed pucks and helmets.
The sale will be out in front of the Propst Arena. Staff will wear masks and social distancing will be practiced.
