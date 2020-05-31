Decatur protesters hold peaceful rally, march to demand justice and peace

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Hundreds turned out Sunday for a peaceful protest in Decatur. Crowds gathered in the parking lot of the Morgan County Courthouse. Many said they came out to demand justice and peace and end police brutality.
George Floyd died after being arrested last Monday by police outside a shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Police Officer Derek Chauvin is charged with third degree murder and second degree manslaughter after video showed him kneeling on Floyd’s neck while he was pinned to the ground.
