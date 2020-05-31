Decatur protesters hold peaceful rally, march to demand justice and peace

Decatur protesters hold peaceful rally, march to demand justice and peace
Decatur protesters hold peaceful rally, march following death of George Floyd (Source: WAFF)
May 31, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT - Updated May 31 at 3:05 PM

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Hundreds turned out Sunday for a peaceful protest in Decatur. Crowds gathered in the parking lot of the Morgan County Courthouse. Many said they came out to demand justice and peace and end police brutality.

George Floyd died after being arrested last Monday by police outside a shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Police Officer Derek Chauvin is charged with third degree murder and second degree manslaughter after video showed him kneeling on Floyd’s neck while he was pinned to the ground.

Decatur protesters hold peaceful rally, march following death of George Floyd
Decatur protesters hold peaceful rally, march following death of George Floyd (Source: waff)
Decatur protesters hold peaceful rally, march following death of George Floyd
Decatur protesters hold peaceful rally, march following death of George Floyd (Source: waff)

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.