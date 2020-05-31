Another clear & comfortable night in the 50s; Dry start to the week

After another gorgeous afternoon in the Tennessee Valley, clear skies will allow temperatures to cool into the middle 50s resulting in perfect sleeping weather.
The work week will start off fantastic with abundant sunshine and temperatures in the low to middle 80s on Monday and Tuesday.
This quiet and dry stretch of weather will continue through the week with warmer air settling in by Wednesday, high temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 80s to potentially low 90s.
More humidity creeps back in by Thursday with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms looking likely for Thursday afternoon. Friday will also be hot with highs near 90 and isolated thunderstorms.
The weekend is looking hot for now with highs in the lower 90s, the pattern looks mainly dry for the time being.
