Sunshine and lower humidity through the weekend

Patchy fog is present this morning for cities across the Tennessee Valley. The fog will dissapate through the morning hours, and we will see plenty of sunshine today. Cooler and drier air will work its way into the area from the north, lowering humidity.
The weekend will be pleasant and nice. Expect sunshine and lower dew points. This will be a nice weekend to get outside and enjoy the sunshine without unbearable muggy air. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
A quiet pattern will take hold this weekend through next week. There could be a few isolated showers at the end of the week. The heat will crank up as the workweek rolls along. Highs could be near 90 degrees near the weekend.
