Morgan County Deputies arrest suspect on theft charges

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County Deputies arrest a suspect on theft charges. Christopher Michael Lacey of hartselle is charged with Breaking and Entering - auto.
Saturday. deputies were called to a home on Garrison Road in the Danville community. Several items were taken from a shop, including a generator and a deck gun used on fire engines. Deputies arrested Lacey after they found the stolen goods inside his vehicle. Deputies were able to recover most of the stolen property and return the items, totaling some $5,000, to the owner.
Lacey was booked into the Morgan County Jail.
