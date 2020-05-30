Large crowd rallies at Alabama Capitol, protests death of George Floyd

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A large group gathered Saturday afternoon on the steps of the Alabama Capitol to protest the death of George Floyd.
The cell phone footage capturing Floyd, a black man, and the white Minneapolis police officer seen kneeling on his neck until his death while in custody has sparked protests and riots across the nation.
Crowds of people marched through downtown Montgomery with signs, each with different written messages in support of Floyd and calling for justice in his case.
From the capitol steps, leaders led cheers of “No Justice, no peace.”
On Friday, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and Montgomery Police Department Chief Ernest Finley made statements on Floyd’s death.
WSFA 12 News will have more updates on the protest downtown.
