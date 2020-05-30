Clear and cool tonight; Another beautiful day Sunday

After a beautiful Saturday afternoon in late May we do have a cooler evening ahead with clear skies and low temperatures falling into the middle 50s.
Sunday will be equally as nice with a nice northeasterly breeze and sunny skies, temperatures will again climb in the low to middle 80s with lower humidity levels. Sunday night is also looking clear and cool with lows again falling into the middle 50s.
The work week will start off fantastic with abundant sunshine and temperatures in the low to middle 80s. This quiet and dry stretch of weather will continue though the week with warmer air settling in by Tuesday and Wednesday, high temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 80s to potentially low 90s.
More humidity creeps back in by the end of the week on Thursday and Friday, there will be isolated chances for rain showers and thunderstorms both afternoons. Next weekend is looking hot for now with highs in the lower 80s, the pattern looks mainly dry for the time being.
