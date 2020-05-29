UAB doctor makes face shields in Zambia to help during the COVID-19 pandemic

LUSAKA, Zambia (WBRC) - University of Alabama-Birmingham doctor of Neonatology Albert Manasyan has lived and worked in Lusaka, Zambia, since 2008 as a general practitioner. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Manasyan was back in Birmingham, but quickly hurried his way back to the African country. On the flight back Dr. Manasyan began to develop an idea to make face shields for the people of Zambia.
“My roommate and myself came up with the idea,” said Dr. Manasyan. “The people of Zambia need help fighting the virus, so we wanted to do something to help and so far the response has been incredible.”
Dr. Manasyan started a GoFundMe with the initial idea to raise $1,000 and make 2,000 face shields.
Dr. Manasyan, along with seven volunteers with the Barefeet Theatre, an organization to help kids in Lusaka to develop theatrical skills and food, has raised more than $20,000 and has made more than 30,000 shields. Dr. Manasyan expects that number to continue to grow as long as the funds continue to come in.
Dr. Manasyan is also involved in two other programs:
(1) Supporting a local orphanage and the cost of providing 3 meals a day to 1 child for 1 month is ~$30
(2) Providing food and hygiene basters to the vulnerable families in the communities, which cost ~$20 for a 1-month basket.
