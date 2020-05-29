Rain today ahead of a PERFECT weekend!

Happy Friday! A quiet start today but we have some great changes for the weekend!
We are waking up to another warm and humid morning across the Tennessee Valley under partly cloudy skies. There are a few areas of fog to watch out for this morning, but it doesn’t look like it will be a widespread issue. Temperatures will climb back into the low to mid 80s across the Valley this afternoon. That will add some fuel to the atmosphere which brings us the threat of some storms later today as a cold front passes through. Scattered storms will last through the afternoon and into the evening and finally die down as the front clears the Valley. Wind today will be from the west at 5 to 10 mph.
That cold front will bring some amazing changes or the weekend. Temperatures will still be warm, but the humidity will be gone! We are looking at plenty of sunshine through the entire weekend with low humidity and seasonable temperatures. A great weekend to get out and explore! Enjoy the comfortable weather this weekend because it looks like we will take a turn towards the heat by the middle of next week with a chance at our first 90-degree day for much of the Valley.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
