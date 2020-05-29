Rain today ahead of a PERFECT weekend!

We are waking up to another warm and humid morning across the Tennessee Valley under partly cloudy skies. There are a few areas of fog to watch out for this morning, but it doesn’t look like it will be a widespread issue. Temperatures will climb back into the low to mid 80s across the Valley this afternoon. That will add some fuel to the atmosphere which brings us the threat of some storms later today as a cold front passes through. Scattered storms will last through the afternoon and into the evening and finally die down as the front clears the Valley. Wind today will be from the west at 5 to 10 mph.