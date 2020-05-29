Police: Triple murder suspect hid in cave near crime scene during manhunt

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - New court documents in the case against Carson Peters are shedding light on where Peters was during a manhunt that lasted from Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon.
According to a sworn statement from a Decatur Police detective, Peters told investigators that he threw a gun into a wooded area just down the road from the murder scene. He says he then hid in a cave just a few yards away from the home where three people were shot to death. Police searched that cave on Thursday after speaking with Peters and say they found clothes, but no gun.
That detective says he also spoke with a man that claims he received a call from Peters several hours after the murder. The man claims Peters asked him to come pick him up, but he refused. Peters then reportedly told the man that he returned to the crime scene after police left to get new clothes.
Peters is now charged with murder, accused of killing Teresa Lynn Peters, 54, James Edward Miller, 55, and Tammy Renee Smith, 50. A fourth person was also shot at the scene, but is expected to recover.
Peters has a court date set for June 8th.
