Perfect weather ahead for the weekend!

Not only does it look like a good weekend here in the Valley, but the forecast for the Gulf Coast looks to be great as well. Aside from a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms, the beach looks like a great place this weekend. High temperatures will be into the mid to upper 80s both days and the rip current risk looks to be low as well. As always, make sure you download that 48 First Alert Weather App and set your location just in case a storm catches you by surprise!