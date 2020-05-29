Perfect weather ahead for the weekend!

It has been a warm, humid, and stormy week across the Tennessee Valley but that will come to an end later today!
A cold front will move into the Valley this afternoon bringing the chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms for parts of the area. However, we do not expect everyone to see rain later on today. Showers and storms will likely fizzle by sunset as the energy in the atmosphere dwindles.
Once the front passes through the Valley Friday evening and early Saturday morning it will usher in some drier air for the weekend. While we are not expecting cooler temperatures, we will have a drop in humidity that will bring in a much more comfortable stretch this weekend.
That means any outdoor plans this weekend should go off without a hitch! Whether that is camping, hiking, mowing the lawn, or just getting outside for a run, it should be perfect outside. Take advantage of the beautiful weather because the heat and humidity will be back for next week!
Not only does it look like a good weekend here in the Valley, but the forecast for the Gulf Coast looks to be great as well. Aside from a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms, the beach looks like a great place this weekend. High temperatures will be into the mid to upper 80s both days and the rip current risk looks to be low as well. As always, make sure you download that 48 First Alert Weather App and set your location just in case a storm catches you by surprise!
Enjoy your weekend and be safe!
