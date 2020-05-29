Local nurse recounts sneaky battle with COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shana Peagler is a healthy person, even running 6 miles a day, but COVID-19 knocked her down flat.
"I am on day 8 from a positive test,” said Peagler.
She was at work when she first realized something was off. “It was about 3 o’clock and I was having some peanut butter crackers and I thought god this is weird, I cannot taste my peanut butter.”
She knew she needed to get tested immediately. "They called me within 24 hours and told me and I couldn’t even believe it, I thought this is unbelievable,” she said.
She still felt okay after taking the test, but a day later...
"I was completely bedridden, fever, cough, stayed in bed for five full days and didn’t get up until Monday really,” she said.
Now, she’s feeling much better.
"I’m doing well!”
Her children and husband tested negative.
