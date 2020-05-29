Local group hosts protest in response to Floyd death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - No justice no peace is the message being chanted around the country and in Huntsville.
It comes after the release of this week’s disturbing video of 46-year-old George Floyd from Minneapolis taking his last breaths with an officer’s knee pressing against his neck.
As a solution to raise awareness and provide justice, the African People’s Socialist Party held a peaceful protest at the Madison County Courthouse.
“This is a systematic issue we are dealing with. As black people we cant continue to look at it by incident, by incident, by incident. How many more incidents do we need to see that this is a pattern," said Dr. Aisha Fields.
“Why would you treat someone that way, why would you put your knee and your weight on a neck of another human being in handcuffs," said pastor T.C. Johnson of St. Luke Christian Church.
He said protests need to stay peaceful which helps raise awareness on injustice against African Americans, but he suggests taking it a step further with an economic protest.
“If 14 percent of the country take a spending freeze for a while or all of the people who felt like this was wrong take a spending freeze until we can develop and solve this problem,” said Johnson.
Johnson said while he may not have all of the answers to help end police brutality, he has a message to young black youth.
“As long as you have privileged people who don’t really care or people in position that you don’t mean as much to them as they do based on the color of their skin you will get nothing done," said Johnson.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.