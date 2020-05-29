Limestone county crash claims life of Cullman man

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A 23-year-old lost his life in a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning.
At 1 a.m. on May 29, Joshua Lee Lloyd of Cullman was killed when his 2012 Nissan Sentra collided with a 2014 KIA Sorento driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-65. The crash occurred near mile marker 351.
Jeffrey Lynn Wilkerson, 58 of Florence, was driving the Sorento at the time of the collision.
Loyd was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
