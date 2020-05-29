$500k fundraising goal met for saving UAH hockey program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A five day fundraising blitz to help save the University of Alabama in Huntsville hockey program has reached its goal.
An account organized by UAH hockey alumni announced the team had raised $500,000 through a GoFundMe account and t-shirt sales.
UAH Athletic Director Cade Smith announced last week the University was shutting down the school’s hockey and tennis programs. Smith cited lost revenue from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for downsizing the athletic program.
An effort to save the program was organized by former players and fans of the program. The University gave the alumni group a deadline of Friday, May 29 to raise more than $1,000,000 to fund the program for another year.
The alumni-backed group managed to raise $500,000 through a GoFundMe campaign and t-shirt sales by noon Friday. Organizers of the alumni group claim additional donors have agreed to match the remaining funds needed to keep the program alive.
UAH athletic officials have not yet reacted to successful fundraising effort.
