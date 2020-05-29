Isolated showers through today, then a perfect weekend!

A few isolated shower are possible this afternoon, but the rest of the day will be mostly dry with highs in the lower 80s. Conditions will clear through the night and lows will fall into the lower 60s. After the cold front passes, cooler and drier air will flow in from the north.
The weekend will be pleasant and nice. Expect sunshine and lower dew points. This will be a nice weekend to get outside and enjoy the sunshine without unbearable humidity. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
A quiet pattern will take hold this weekend through next week. There could be a few isolated showers at the end of the week. The heat will crank up as the workweek rolls along. Highs could be near 90 degrees near next weekend.
