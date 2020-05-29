Heritage Quilters of Huntsville sew more than 3,500 masks for the community

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Stepping up to help the community by sewing one mask at a time.
The Heritage Quilters of Huntsville Guild answered a call for help during this pandemic.
“This is a pandemic that has affected the nation. Lets get it done,” Cheryl Heeth said.
First vice president of the Heritage Quilters of Huntsville Guild, Cheryl Heeth tells us the Madison County Medical Society reached out for help.
The challenge: making 3,000 masks for local hospitals and doctors offices. So the sewers got to work.
“All the sudden people starting showing up and sewing and sending in totals and everything,” Heeth said.
Cheryl tells me since April they have made almost 3,500 masks.
Huntsville Sew Creative donated hundreds of yards of fabric to make it possible.
“I was blown away when I saw how many masks we had made in such a short time,” Heeth said.
Rhoda Johnson has been sewing since she was seven.
“I’ve made anything and everything you can imagine,” she said.
So she was more than ready to help.
“I had plenty of fabric and I just felt like it was my duty to help them,” Johnson said.
Rhoda’s contribution? 800 masks.
“There’s no better thing than to be able to give something to somebody else. It’s not a big thing but it means a lot,” she said.
Cheryl says they aren’t stopping sewing anytime soon
“There still is a big need for it. Because there are people that are still going outside without a mask on totally infected. We just need to protect ourselves. I think its very important ,” Heeth said.
