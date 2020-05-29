Gadsden to soon start Summer Food Program

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Gadsden will soon begin its summer nutrition program.
The city will serve hot meals for breakfast and lunch, as well as afternoon snacks, for children of all socioeconomic levels.
The program is operated in partnership with the State of Alabama Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Meals will be provided to all children without charge. Grab and Go meal pickups will be available on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m starting June 8 until July 22.
They will be offered at the following sites:
- Abundant Life Center
- Boys & Girls Club
- Campbell Court
- Carver Gym
- Carver Village
- Colley Homes
- Gadsden Community Center
- Emma Sansom
- Gadsden Public Library Main Branch
- Gadsden Public Library E. Gadsden Branch
- Gateway Village
- Mitchell Community Center
- Starnes Park
- Thompson Community Center
- Walnut Park Community Center
- YMCA
