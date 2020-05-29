Downtown Express YMCA closed Saturday after employee tests positive for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Heart of the Valley YMCA responded to one employee testing positive for COVID-19.
In a statement on Friday, the YMCA announced the closing of the Downtown Express location on May 30 for an extensive cleaning. A professional cleaning company will be disinfecting the facility.
The employee last worked May 26 and became symptomatic on May 27. The employee notified the YMCA of the situation and was tested to follow protocol. During the last shift worked, the employee wore a face mask and adhered to the social distancing standards that have been in place since the YMCA reopened.
The location has been deep-cleaned every night since the employee’s last shift at work.
If you used the Downtown Express YMCA on May 26 and have any questions or concerns, reach out to Kevin Walker, Downtown Express YMCA Executive Director, at kevin.walker@ymcahuntsville.org or 256-319-9622.
