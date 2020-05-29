Authorities searching for missing hiker in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities in Jackson County are searching for a missing hiker on the Walls of Jericho trail.
According to Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, a woman called around 9:30 p.m. last night saying her son was missing on the trail.
The woman and her son went to the trailhead together but took separate trails.
All that we know about the missing hiker right now is that he’s a male in his 20′s.
Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies, the Jackson County Rescue Squad, and other first responders are searching the area now.
ALEA also deployed its helicopter.
