Athens sees 3 drug related arrests in last 24 hours

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Police Department reported three separate drug-related arrests from Thursday and Friday.
Dustin Ross Cook
Athens Police Department Detective Joe McClanahan charged Dustin Ross Cook with two drug-related offenses early Friday morning. The arrest was the result of an on-going investigation into the sale of methamphetamine in Athens.
Cook was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine after he was found to have over 60 grams of methamphetamine. State law defines trafficking as possession of at least 28 grams.
He was also charged with one count of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance after selling a portion of meth in Athens. Cook was questioned then booked at Athens Police Department on these two charges.
He was later placed in the Limestone County Jail awaiting bond.
James Houston Melton, Jr.
35 year old James Houston Melton, Jr., was checked by officers because he was repeatedly stepping into traffic on Hwy 72 near I-65.
During this encounter, Melton was found to have methamphetamine, pills, and a needle. He was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Melton was booked at Athens Police Department then placed in the Limestone County Jail.
Jordan Fontane Campbell
Jordan Fontane Campbell, a 25 year old Athens resident, was arrested on Thursday on Hwy 72 near Athens-Limestone Blvd after officers found marijuana and prescription pills in his possession.
He was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, booked at Athens Police Department, then placed in the Limestone County Jail.
