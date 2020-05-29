ADPH: Assume you are positive while waiting COVID-19 test results

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you have been tested for COVID-19, state health officials are encouraging you to self-isolate, and assume you have tested positive, until you get test results stating otherwise.
This, coming after an Austin High School senior attended graduation while awaiting his test results.
Doctor Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said a person is only required to stay at home if it is confirmed they tested positive for the virus. If you are waiting for test-results, they highly recommend you stay home.
Decatur School officials said last week during the graduation they screened students, guests, and staff before they could enter the facility. They said they were not informed of the student's exposure.
Doctor Landers said people waiting for test results need to stay home because they were obviously tested for a reason. She said this is important because if you test positive and you weren't staying at home you were exposing other people.
“Until we have a positive COVID-19 test, the ADPH cannot require home quarantine. However, you are a suspect for COVID-19 until such time you are proven not to be. So again, this a recommendation but you need to follow this recommendation. Once you are tested you need to assume you are positive until you are proven not to be positive.”
If you do test positive for COVID-19, you will get a call from an investigator with the public health department.
If a person violates quarantine, the Alabama Department of Public Health would first talk to the person to be sure they understood the requirements. If this did not resolve the problem, the incident would be referred to ADPH Office of General Council. Violation of the order can be a misdemeanor and a fine could be imposed.
