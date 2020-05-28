U.S. Space & Rocket Center reopens this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This weekend as people across the country gaze at the sky for the historic launch to send two American astronauts to the International Space Station, the U.S. Space & Rocket Center is gearing up to relaunch after two months of COVID-closures.
The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is reopening to museum members Friday, May 29, and to the general public Saturday, May 30.
To maintain social distancing, visitors will enter at the Rocket Center’s Davidson Center for Space Exploration. The Davidson Center along with Rocket Park and Shuttle Park will be open, but some exhibits and all simulators will remain closed at this time. The traveling exhibit, “Playing with Light,” in the original museum building will be open.
Enhanced cleaning measures are in place, and other safety measures include:
- Timed tickets are required for admission.
- One-directional paths are laid out through exhibits.
- Plexiglass shields are in place at visitor service and ticketing desks.
- Masks are strongly recommended for visitors and required for staff.
Reopening hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum will be closed Mondays for cleaning.
Staff said the virus hit during a vital time of year when the museum generates almost half of its revenue.
Last year, more than 40-thousand people from around the world attended Space Camp. In June, staff anticipates to be able to operate at about 40% of their normal capacity. Crews are working to mend their plans so students can return and have fun, while staying safe.
“We are going to have to really reconfigure our program and what exactly that looks like. So, we can have our students having the same kind of fun learning experience but keeping them safe at the same time,” said museum spokeswoman Pat Ammons. “We have parents all over the world saying ‘when can my child come back?’ We are ready to get back to the business of inspiring young minds.”
To purchase tickets, visit rocketcenter.com.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.