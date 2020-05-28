5 traffic deaths during Memorial Day weekend, ALEA reports

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says it investigated a total of 375 crashes resulting in five deaths during the 2020 Memorial Day Holiday travel period.
That’s up from 343 crashes during the same time a year ago, but with one less fatality, ALEA said.
Fatal traffic crashes were reported in Autauga, Hale, Lee, and Mobile counties and involved three drivers, one passenger and one motorcyclist.
ALEA said the motorcyclist was using a helmet but three of the four victims killed during the travel period who had seat belts available to them were not using them.
On the water, ALEA’s Marine Patrol investigated 10 boat crashes and four non-boating fatalities involving drownings, also up from the year before when there were eight boat crashes resulting in two fatalities but no drownings.
There were two drownings at Orange Beach in Baldwin County as well as one at Little River National Recreation Area in DeKalb County and one at Lake Martin in Tallapoosa County.
The Memorial Day Holiday weekend travel period ran from 12:01 a.m. Friday, May 22, to midnight Monday, May 25.
Monday was the only zero-traffic fatality day of the four-day weekend, ALEA said.
