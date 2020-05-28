Strong storms possible this afternoon with warmer temperatures

It is a drier start to the day out there today but it is still warm and muggy. Temperatures are into the low to mid 60s with more clouds out there. We are also seeing a few areas of fog this morning, but I don't expect to see that become a widespread issue. The drier weather to start the day will allow for a bit of sunshine to break through which will help us warm up into the low to mid 80s. This increased warmth across the Valley will raise our threat for stronger storms as we move into the mid to late afternoon and evening. Storms will develop during the afternoon, but the threat for stronger storms will increase after 4 to 5 pm across the Shoals. Strong storms could produce wind gusts of 40+ mph as well as some large hail.