Strong storms approaching this evening

A line of strong storms will approach from the west and track to the east into the evening hours.
This line will contain locally heavy rain, strong gusty winds, frequent lightning and perhaps some small hail. Be sure to seek shelter indoors if these storms approach your area due to the threat for cloud to ground lightning. These storms will likely track north of the area by 10 p.m.
A few passing showers will remain possible overnight and through the Friday morning commute. We expect a cold front to move in Friday afternoon. This will put an end to the high humidity and the rain for several days. Ahead of the front we expect highs near 84 on Friday with a few showers with locally heavy rain.
The weekend will be perfect. Afternoon highs near 80 with morning lows in the middle to upper 50s. The weather looks nice for much of next week.
